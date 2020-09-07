Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.