LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $14,909.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.97 or 0.05098227 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052298 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

