Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $48.78 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $48.78 or 0.00470119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000406 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,406,595 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

