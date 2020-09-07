Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Tops $86,871.75

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $86,871.75 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,569.82 or 3.40340380 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

