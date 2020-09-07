LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) One Day Volume Tops $22.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $1,711.92 and $22.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,569.53 or 3.42484625 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000191 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

