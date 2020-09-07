Lition Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Lition has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $527,460.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,380.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.12 or 0.03401663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.74 or 0.02203440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00470974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00794101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00596777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

