Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the highest is $6.46. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $5.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $24.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.05 to $27.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $385.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

