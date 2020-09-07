LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $41,611.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023572 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000400 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

