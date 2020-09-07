Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $360.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.30.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

