Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $355.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.30.

LULU opened at $361.41 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

