Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. Analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

