Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.73.
Shares of M stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
