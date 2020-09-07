Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.73.

Shares of M stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

