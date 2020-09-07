Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $7.00 at Deutsche Bank

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of M opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Macy’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Macy’s by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

