Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGIC. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $682.22 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 78,119 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 101,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

