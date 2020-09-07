Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $679.62. 619,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $699.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $652.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

