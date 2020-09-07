Mairs & Power Inc. Has $131.65 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Express worth $131,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,563. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

