Mairs & Power Inc. Has $37.23 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,467 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,873. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.