Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 255.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

