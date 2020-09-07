Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,547 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $115,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $150.91. 4,361,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

