Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 59,955 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59,955 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Badger Meter worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 139,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

