Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

MKTAY opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. Makita has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Makita had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

