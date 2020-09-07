Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.64 ($1.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKS shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 96 ($1.25) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 33,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45), for a total value of £37,435.86 ($48,916.58).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 109.55 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,877. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 74.22 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.65.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

