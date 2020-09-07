Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s Largest Position

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 570,486 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 16.2% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Mastercard worth $1,598,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 97.6% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

MA stock traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.82. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

