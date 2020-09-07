Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
MVRBF stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Medivir AB has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
About Medivir AB (publ)
