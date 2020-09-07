Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MVRBF stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Medivir AB has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

