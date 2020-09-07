Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $224.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $230.00 million. Medpace reported sales of $216.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $905.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $919.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.