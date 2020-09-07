Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.21% of Medtronic worth $261,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,813,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,537. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

