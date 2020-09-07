Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

MNLO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

