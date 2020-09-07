MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Receives $3.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 33.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 66,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 102.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 5,900,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

