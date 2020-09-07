Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MIRM opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

