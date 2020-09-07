Mizuho Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $150.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,724,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

