Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Momo has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Momo by 44.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Momo by 92.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 146,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Momo by 560.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,765 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $52,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.