Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.31.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $78,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit