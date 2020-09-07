Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Citigroup

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Get Mongodb alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $78,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.