Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.72 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

