Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.31.

MDB stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit