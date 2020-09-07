Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.31.

MDB stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

