Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will report sales of $42.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.73 million to $43.75 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $40.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year sales of $167.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.92 million to $168.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.33 million, with estimates ranging from $166.66 million to $187.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.52. 285,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 279,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

