Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.