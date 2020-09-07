More Coin Price Reaches $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. More Coin has a market cap of $49,001.47 and $275.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.01720192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00169316 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

