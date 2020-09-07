Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives GBX 266.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 339.60 ($4.44). The company has a market capitalization of $649.22 million and a P/E ratio of 62.92.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 11.50 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998873 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

