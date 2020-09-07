Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.47 ($7.61).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.03 and a 200-day moving average of €5.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.