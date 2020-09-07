Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of GSEFF stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34.
About Land Securities Group
