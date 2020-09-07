Morgan Stanley Boosts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $13.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

YEXT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.03% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,026,604 shares in the company, valued at $52,541,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,213 shares of company stock worth $6,500,070. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,993,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

