Morgan Stanley Cuts Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target to $41.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

