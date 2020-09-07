Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.65.

BEN opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,775,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

