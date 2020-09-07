Morgan Stanley Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

