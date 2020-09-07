Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,775.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $143,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,208 shares of company stock worth $1,195,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

