Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.28.
