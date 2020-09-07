Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Msci makes up 2.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Msci were worth $764,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 10.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 140.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

MSCI traded down $12.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.18. The company had a trading volume of 544,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,683. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.24 and a 200-day moving average of $329.42. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,365. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.