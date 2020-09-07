Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $40,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,656,813. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Natera by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

