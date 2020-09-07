National Bank Financial Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$13.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$13.25 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

