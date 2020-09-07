National Bank Financial Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$132.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$112.00 to C$132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

CCA opened at C$113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.76. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$87.57 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$605.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 7.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

